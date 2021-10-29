Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,273,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,990 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Capital One Financial worth $351,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

COF stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.11. The firm has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

