Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to announce $14.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $14.62 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $13.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $59.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.15 billion to $59.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $58.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.71 billion to $60.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.26.

NYSE MS traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $102.80. 384,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915,437. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.28. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $187.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.