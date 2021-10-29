Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,039 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.5% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $120,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.61. 119,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,915,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average is $93.28. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.26.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.