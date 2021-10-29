Morgan Stanley Purchases 196,262 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $294,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $373,567,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $85,223,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $58,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.17.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $293.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.77. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $197.77 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

