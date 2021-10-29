Morgan Stanley Purchases 295,016 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,451,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Amphenol worth $304,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $5,143,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,504,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,093 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 87.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APH stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $80.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.