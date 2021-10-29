Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASMIY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, September 16th. AlphaValue raised ASM International to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $329.68.

Shares of ASMIY opened at $450.00 on Thursday. ASM International has a 52 week low of $146.09 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $392.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.86.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

