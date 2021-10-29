Morgan Stanley Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €94.36 ($111.02).

KGX opened at €93.48 ($109.98) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €85.85. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

