Morses Club (LON:MCL) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78). 68,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 285,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of £80.18 million and a P/E ratio of 75.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 72.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Morses Club’s payout ratio is presently 1.25%.

In other news, insider Paul Smith sold 118,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total value of £87,432.48 ($114,231.09).

About Morses Club (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

