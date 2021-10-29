Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $250.54

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $250.54 and last traded at $249.48, with a volume of 3030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $245.80.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.54.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,004,314,000 after buying an additional 103,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,500,000 after buying an additional 53,660 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after buying an additional 973,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $625,835,000 after buying an additional 75,848 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,885,000 after acquiring an additional 252,286 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.