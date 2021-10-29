MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $600.00 at Morgan Stanley

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $570.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.14.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI opened at $655.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $627.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.50. MSCI has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $667.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.20 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in MSCI by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in MSCI by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,454,000 after purchasing an additional 67,916 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.