MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $657.31. The company had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,488. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.20 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $667.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.14.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

