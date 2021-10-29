mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $41.03 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.03 million and approximately $2.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,250.28 or 0.99991273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00064619 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00042962 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.74 or 0.00637280 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000100 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.