M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,431 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $117.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.