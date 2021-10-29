M&T Bank Corp Buys 3,898 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Yale University bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 40.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

