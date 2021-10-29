M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after purchasing an additional 205,210 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,926,000 after purchasing an additional 61,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,738,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,534,000 after buying an additional 31,963 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.47.

NYSE:AAP opened at $225.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $235.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.26.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

