M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $100.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

CRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

