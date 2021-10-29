M&T Bank Corp Purchases 286 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WTS opened at $187.05 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.99 and a 1 year high of $187.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.85.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.