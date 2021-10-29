M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,159,000 after purchasing an additional 296,467 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,369.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 132,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 123,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,974,122 shares of company stock valued at $538,715,994. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.77. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

