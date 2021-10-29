M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Service Co. International by 66.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $9,649,786.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,197,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $7,030,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,938 shares of company stock valued at $18,728,868. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI opened at $68.19 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

