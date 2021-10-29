MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTUAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered MTU Aero Engines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised MTU Aero Engines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $110.06 on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.15.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

