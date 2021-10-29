My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $1.72 on Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00002754 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $11.80 million and $3.39 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00070741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00072770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00096298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,491.47 or 1.00321500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,386.96 or 0.07042670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00021931 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

