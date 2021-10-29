Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS.

Myovant Sciences stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. 11,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,045. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYOV. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $44,880.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,328.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 814,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,093 and have sold 39,387 shares valued at $923,593. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Myovant Sciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

