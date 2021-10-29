Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $87.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Nabors Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NBR opened at $115.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.26.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($22.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -59.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after buying an additional 379,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,818,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 61.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after acquiring an additional 69,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

