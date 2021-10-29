Nancy L. Grava Sells 2,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Nancy L. Grava sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $151.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.82. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $156.96.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vicor by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

