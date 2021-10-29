Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $210.01

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $210.01 and last traded at $210.01, with a volume of 14084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.01.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.39 and its 200-day moving average is $179.06.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

