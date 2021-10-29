Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Natera has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $53,661.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $9,676,488.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,464 shares of company stock worth $25,771,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

