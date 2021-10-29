National Bank Financial Boosts Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Price Target to C$77.00

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$73.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$78.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

BBU.UN stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$59.68. 13,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,102. The company has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.83. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of C$38.68 and a 52 week high of C$61.13.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

