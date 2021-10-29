National Bankshares Raises North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$27.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.13.

Shares of NOA traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.45. 102,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.46. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$10.05 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The stock has a market cap of C$610.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$140.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.3999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

