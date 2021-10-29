Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Short Interest Up 207.3% in October

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 207.3% from the September 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NRP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,681. Natural Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $382.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,028,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,665 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

