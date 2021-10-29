Navcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $29.98 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $29.98 million and $619,005.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000666 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003282 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00023272 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00016449 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,029,671 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

