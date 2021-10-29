Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Navigator in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navigator’s FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $68.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Navigator has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $470.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 2.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 809.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 73,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Navigator by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Navigator by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

