Needham & Company LLC Increases Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Price Target to $12.00

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $541.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $240.79 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 27,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $283,397.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 72,866 shares of company stock worth $739,286 over the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 20.5% during the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 229,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 55.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,048,000 after buying an additional 1,928,934 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 55,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

