Nel ASA’s (NLLSF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NLLSF. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Nel ASA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NLLSF opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Nel ASA has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

