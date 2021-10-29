Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Cap of $13.49 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Nestree has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $13.49 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,892.26 or 1.00097690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00061980 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00042856 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.16 or 0.00613214 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,193,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

