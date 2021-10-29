NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 907,202 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,875 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $74,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,224 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $89.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $94.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

