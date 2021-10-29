NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. NETGEAR updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NTGR traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,551. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36.

Several research firms have commented on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,069 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $104,438.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $26,725.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,496. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NETGEAR stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 187.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

