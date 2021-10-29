Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $87,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,995.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $49.24 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.57.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

