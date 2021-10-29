Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,047,000 after buying an additional 158,493 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $272,964,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,334,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,470,000 after buying an additional 152,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $146,650,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPLA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. cut their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $174.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.18. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

