Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Decibel Therapeutics worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,203,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,498.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurence Reid bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,486.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

DBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

