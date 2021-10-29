Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 104.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 700,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,178,000 after acquiring an additional 357,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 219.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 212,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $562,378,000 after acquiring an additional 155,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 935,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,533,000 after acquiring an additional 130,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Globus Medical by 18.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 788,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,151,000 after acquiring an additional 122,392 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $76.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

