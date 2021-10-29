Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,721 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 3,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,875,000 after purchasing an additional 337,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Chemours by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,259,000 after buying an additional 541,052 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. Analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

