Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,721 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 3,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,875,000 after purchasing an additional 337,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Chemours by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,259,000 after buying an additional 541,052 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE CC opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.
In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
The Chemours Profile
The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.