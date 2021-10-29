Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 63.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Crocs by 197.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CROX stock opened at $156.53 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $163.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,381 shares of company stock worth $4,200,147 in the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

