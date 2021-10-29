Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, an increase of 242.5% from the September 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $138,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 39,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,091. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

