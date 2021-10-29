Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Nevro worth $14,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after acquiring an additional 119,909 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,947,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 516,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,093,000 after acquiring an additional 72,886 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 510,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,271,000 after acquiring an additional 23,539 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

Shares of NVRO opened at $115.75 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $188.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

