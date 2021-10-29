New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Short Interest Down 79.0% in October

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the September 30th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,047,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of New Generation Consumer Group stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.02. 187,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,185,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.02. New Generation Consumer Group has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.09.

New Generation Consumer Group Company Profile

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc is a metal and mining company, which engages in the provision of rare metals. It offers lithium, gold, and silver. The company was founded in February, 1989 and is headquartered in Oviedo, FL.

