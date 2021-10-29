Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,948,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Newmont were worth $313,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,612,000 after acquiring an additional 358,368 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

