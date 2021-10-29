Newmont (TSE:NGT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $66.81

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$66.81 and last traded at C$66.82, with a volume of 346276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$75.69 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.97.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 39.57%.

Newmont Company Profile (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

