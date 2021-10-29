Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Nexstar Media Group has increased its dividend by 86.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Nexstar Media Group has a payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $23.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.91. The company had a trading volume of 284,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $80.45 and a twelve month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,569,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

