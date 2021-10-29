NFT Index Market Cap Tops $4.62 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $60,235.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,071.02 or 0.03324735 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded 38% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00049806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00226933 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00098192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.