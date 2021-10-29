Nicholas George Nomicos Sells 6,000 Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total value of C$339,000.00.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$55.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.45. The stock has a market cap of C$16.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.09. Dollarama Inc. has a 52-week low of C$45.42 and a 52-week high of C$60.87.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.97%.

DOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.60.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

